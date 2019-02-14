Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Huestis.

SACO - Theresa Neault Huestis, 89, passed peacefully on Feb. 12, 2019 at Evergreen Manor in Saco surrounded by her family.

She was born in 1929 in Biddeford, Maine to Armand and Aldea (Dutremble) Neault.

She married Vernon Huestis on May 25, 1979. Theresa enjoyed her family, and family gatherings. She enjoyed flower gardening, working outdoors, and traveling the country with her husband with their motor home club.

She is predeceased by her parents; sisters Blanche (Neault) Poisson and Florida (Neault) Provost; brothers Armand Jr., Lionel, Paul, and Ralph Neault. She is also predeceased by a son, Carl Dubois, a daughter Carol Dubois, and a granddaughter Haiey Dubois.

She is survived by her husband Vernon Huestis; two daughters, Carlene (Dubois) Laflamme of West Palm Beach, Florida and Carla (Dubois) Membrino and her husband Rob of Biddeford; a son Norman Dubois and his wife Holly of Lyman; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren She is also survived by three step-daughters Julia, Lisa and Martha Huestis; a step-son Jareth Johnson; two step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass will be held Friday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. at at St Ann's Chapel (downstairs in St. Joseph Church), 178 Elm St. Biddeford, ME 04005.

In lieu of flowers the family welcomes any donations be made in her memory to Evergreen Manor, Attn: Activities Dept. 328 North St. Saco, ME 04072.