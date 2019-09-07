Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa J. Blaisdell. View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Send Flowers Obituary

LYMAN - Theresa J. Blaisdell, 58, of Peyton, Colo., formerly of Lyman, passed away on Sept. 2, 2019 at Penrose Main Hospital in Colorado Springs. She was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. on Feb. 25, 1961 to Jean Robert and Claire (Barra) Nadeau.



She was a graduate of Massabesic High School and the University of Maine at Ft. Kent where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in education.



Theresa will be remembered as hard working and family oriented. Before her retirement in 2008 due to illness, Theresa was PTA President of Lyman Elementary School, worked for two years at Acton Elementary School in Acton, five years at St. Thomas Grammar School in Sanford, and 16 years working with the Maine Department of Health and Human services as a social worker.



In her spare time, Theresa enjoyed traveling, reading, cross stitching, oil painting, and spending time with her grandchildren. Theresa was an active lifelong member of the .



Theresa is predeceased by her parents, Jean Robert and Claire J. Nadeau; her sisters, Jeanne Cole, in 2001, and Marie Nadeau in 1958, and her brother-in-law, Scott Dixon in 2015.



She is survived by her son, Dennis J. Blaisdell and his wife Anna of Peyton, Colo.; brother, Robert J. Nadeau of Newfield, sister, Priscilla A. Dixon of Newfield; three grandchildren, Bella Rose, Dennis Jr., and Boston; brother-in-law, Edward Cole from Lyman; several nieces and nephews



There will be visiting hours on Friday, Sept. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Philip's Church in Lyman. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford at a time and day to be announced.



Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. To share condolences online, please visit



In lieu of flowers,



donations in Theresa's name may be made to:



York County Child Abuse and Neglect Council or:



National Kidney



Foundation



