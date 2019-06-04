SACO - Theresa J. Cartier, 93, of Ferry Road, died May 31, 2019, at her home following a long illness. She was born in Westbrook on Dec. 2, 1925, the daughter of Philip and Florida (Christman) Guignard and was educated at St. Andre's School.
On June 14, 1945, she married Philip Cartier at St. Andre's Church in Biddeford.
Mrs. Cartier worked as a bookkeeper and clerk for Guignard's Market in Biddeford.
She was a longtime member of Notre Dame de Lourdes Church. She enjoyed watching old movies, reading, spending time with grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family activities.
She was predeceased by her husband, Philip Cartier, in 2004.
Surviving are, one daughter, Denise Collette and husband, Ronald, of Saco; two sons, Ronald Cartier and wife, Anita, of Biddeford, Richard Cartier and wife, Joyce, of Huffman, Texas; five grandchildren, Jennifer Cartier and husband, Steve Scoville, of South China; Beth Jones of Hollis, Amy Sharood and husband, Ed, of Kennebunk; Eric Collette of Saco, Paula Moorhaj of Huffman, Texas; seven great-grandchildren, Delia and Owen Scoville, Sofia, Mason and Maren Sharood, Kayla and Kaden Moorhaj, several nieces and nephews.
Visiting Hours will 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, Maine, 04005. A Funeral Service will be held on 1:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford at a later date. rrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.
