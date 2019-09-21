SCARBOROUGH - Therese (Cassette) Charland, 96, of Biddeford, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Saco on June 11, 1923, a daughter of Wilfred and Anna (Gouin) Cassette. She was married to Dr. Paul Charland on Oct. 12, 1946 and was a lifelong communicant of Good Shephard Parish. She enjoyed having a house filled with family and making memories over a home cooked meal. After retirement, her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Paul; her daughter, Paula Baillargeon; and 10 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children, Paulette Taschereau and her husband Phil, Joanne Rondeau and her husband Paul; her brother, Robert Cassette; her grandchildren, Melanie Baillargeon and her husband David Smith, Monique Lemieux and her husband James, Kristen Vivier and her husband Roger, Kevin Taschereau and his wife Ariel, and Ashley Gartland. She leaves seven great-grandchildren, Aidan, Dylan, Andrew, Jeffrey, Charlotte, Emilie, and Ava; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Friday Sept. 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the St. Joseph Church, 178 Elm St. Biddeford. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford. On-line condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefuneralhome.com.
Honoring Therese's wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
262 Danny Thomas Place
Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Journal Tribune on Sept. 21, 2019