SCARBOROUGH - Therese (Cassette) Charland, 96, of Biddeford, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Saco on June 11, 1923, a daughter of Wilfred and Anna (Gouin) Cassette. She was married to Dr. Paul Charland on Oct. 12, 1946 and was a lifelong communicant of Good Shephard Parish. She enjoyed having a house filled with family and making memories over a home cooked meal. After retirement, her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by her husband, Paul; her daughter, Paula Baillargeon; and 10 brothers and sisters.She is survived by her children, Paulette Taschereau and her husband Phil, Joanne Rondeau and her husband Paul; her brother, Robert Cassette; her grandchildren, Melanie Baillargeon and her husband David Smith , Monique Lemieux and her husband James, Kristen Vivier and her husband Roger, Kevin Taschereau and his wife Ariel, and Ashley Gartland. She leaves seven great-grandchildren, Aidan, Dylan, Andrew, Jeffrey, Charlotte, Emilie, and Ava; and many nieces and nephews.Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Friday Sept. 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the St. Joseph Church, 178 Elm St. Biddeford. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford. On-line condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefuneralhome.com Honoring Therese's wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to262 Danny Thomas PlaceMemphis, TN 38105