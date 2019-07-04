BIDDEFORD - Tison Gary Gagne, 30, of Biddeford, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at his residence following a longtime battle with addiction.
Tison was born May 8, 1989 in Portland, the son of David Patrick Gagne and Rose Delores Lambert, and is a graduate of Biddeford High School, where he was active in sports, including the football and baseball teams.
He was employed as an insulation installer, working for several local companies.
Competitive by nature, Tison loved all manner of sports, from the traditional baseball and football to surfing and waterskiing, and loved to participate in any athletic event. He most recently was a member of a recreational softball team in Kennebunk.
He is predeceased by his grandparents, Irene Gagne, Dorothy Lavoie Lambert and Gerald Lambert.
Survivors include his father, David Gagne and his wife, Lisa Nieves of Biddeford, mother, Rose Shields and her husband, Steven of Kennebunk; grandfather, Rene Gagne of Biddeford; a brother, Trey Gagne and his wife, Julie of Biddeford, three stepbrothers, Dustin M. Hunter of Biddeford, Eric and Luke Shields of Kennebunk; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to visit with the family 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 10 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, followed by interment in Pine Grove Cemetery, West Kennebunk.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to
Catholic Charities of Maine,
St. Francis Recovery Center
24 Dunn St.
Auburn, ME 04210
[email protected]
in Tison's memory
Published in Journal Tribune on July 4, 2019