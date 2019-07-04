Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 (207)-985-2752 Send Flowers Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Tison Gary Gagne, 30, of Biddeford, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at his residence following a longtime battle with addiction.



Tison was born May 8, 1989 in Portland, the son of David Patrick Gagne and Rose Delores Lambert, and is a graduate of Biddeford High School, where he was active in sports, including the football and baseball teams.



He was employed as an insulation installer, working for several local companies.



Competitive by nature, Tison loved all manner of sports, from the traditional baseball and football to surfing and waterskiing, and loved to participate in any athletic event. He most recently was a member of a recreational softball team in Kennebunk.



He is predeceased by his grandparents, Irene Gagne, Dorothy Lavoie Lambert and Gerald Lambert.



Survivors include his father, David Gagne and his wife, Lisa Nieves of Biddeford, mother, Rose Shields and her husband, Steven of Kennebunk; grandfather, Rene Gagne of Biddeford; a brother, Trey Gagne and his wife, Julie of Biddeford, three stepbrothers, Dustin M. Hunter of Biddeford, Eric and Luke Shields of Kennebunk; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



Friends are invited to visit with the family 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 10 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, followed by interment in Pine Grove Cemetery, West Kennebunk.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Tisons's Book of Memories Page at



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.



Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to



Catholic Charities of Maine,



St. Francis Recovery Center



24 Dunn St.



Auburn, ME 04210



[email protected]



in Tison's memory







L;Funeral Bibber



BIDDEFORD - Tison Gary Gagne, 30, of Biddeford, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at his residence following a longtime battle with addiction.Tison was born May 8, 1989 in Portland, the son of David Patrick Gagne and Rose Delores Lambert, and is a graduate of Biddeford High School, where he was active in sports, including the football and baseball teams.He was employed as an insulation installer, working for several local companies.Competitive by nature, Tison loved all manner of sports, from the traditional baseball and football to surfing and waterskiing, and loved to participate in any athletic event. He most recently was a member of a recreational softball team in Kennebunk.He is predeceased by his grandparents, Irene Gagne, Dorothy Lavoie Lambert and Gerald Lambert.Survivors include his father, David Gagne and his wife, Lisa Nieves of Biddeford, mother, Rose Shields and her husband, Steven of Kennebunk; grandfather, Rene Gagne of Biddeford; a brother, Trey Gagne and his wife, Julie of Biddeford, three stepbrothers, Dustin M. Hunter of Biddeford, Eric and Luke Shields of Kennebunk; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.Friends are invited to visit with the family 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 10 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, followed by interment in Pine Grove Cemetery, West Kennebunk.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Tisons's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made toCatholic Charities of Maine,St. Francis Recovery Center24 Dunn St.Auburn, ME 04210in Tison's memory Published in Journal Tribune on July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close