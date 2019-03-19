Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren R. Gamash.

SACO - Warren R. Gamash, 79, of Saco, died at home on March 16, 2019, with his loving family by his side, after a long illness with cancer.

He was born May 23, 1939 in St. John Plantation, Maine, the son of Leo and Edith (O'Leary) Gamash. He was the second oldest in a family of eight children.

The family moved to Old Orchard Beach during World War II. There Warren attended and graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School. He also attended the University of Maine at Orono.

While in high school Warren joined the National Guard with his older brother John. He was extremely proud of the eight years he served his country.

Warren worked at Saco Lowell Shops and also as a surveyor for Whitman & Howard in New England for several years. He joined his older brother John in carpentry for the remainder of his career where he and John owned and operated a sawmill (Dayton Lumber).

Warren's greatest pastime was fishing. He liked coin detecting with his uncle and brothers. He was a quiet soft-spoken man who had many dear friends. Warren was also a loyal fan of the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.

Warren was predeceased by his parents and his brother John.

He is survived by his beloved wife Joan, three brothers and three sisters, many nieces and nephews and his faithful dog, Ben.

Following Warren's wishes there will be no services. Family and friends are welcome to drop by Wednesday between 2 and 4 p.m. to celebrate his life.

Funeral arrangements have been assisted by Hope Memorial Chapel, Biddeford.

To share condolences online, please visit www.Hope Memorial.com.