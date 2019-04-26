SANFORD - Wayne Rosaire Campobasso of Sanford passed away on April 24, 2019 after reaching the age of 74. After months of failing health, he passed away peacefully at Southern Maine Heath Care.

Wayne was born Aug. 2, 1944 in Portland Maine to Gloria Campobasso, but spent his childhood being raised by his loving grandparents Thomas and Florence Campobasso.

Wayne served his country for eight years with the U.S. Army. After the Army, he found himself working an array of jobs from auto body painter, to cooking at several restaurants, eventually leading him to owning his own successful cleaning business until he became too ill.

Those who knew Wayne knew his passion for Elvis Presley, he even went as far as having an Elvis-themed room in his house, and traveling to Graceland. Other hobbies and interest included dancing, refinishing old furniture as well as painting pictures and bird houses.

He was preceded in death by his mother Gloria Campobasso, and his grandparents Thomas and Florance Campobasso.

He is survived by his wife Edna Campobasso; his daughter Gloria Laverriere and her husband Steven of Biddeford; his daughter Patty Martineau and her husband David of Waterboro; his son Elvis Campobasso of Scarborough; his daughter Cheri Striker of Dublin Ohio; his grandchildren Jade Coppolino and her husband Joseph, Jesse Striker, Kyle Striker, Sam Striker; his great-grandson Joseph; as well as his loving friends Shirley Cote and Jeremy Lapointe.

There will be a private family celebration of life to honor Wayne.