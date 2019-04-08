BIDDEFORD - Wayne R. Leach, 70, of Biddeford, died on April 4, 2019 in his home in Biddeford, Maine.

He was born in Biddeford, Maine on Oct. 5, 1948, the son of Ralph and Verlie (Wildes) Leach. He was raised in Kennebunkport and was a graduate of Kennebunk High School in 1966 and from Central Maine Vocational Technical Institute in 1971.

Wayne served in the U.S. Army in the 818th Engineering Battalion as a Combat Engineer during the Vietnam War from May 1968 until May 1970. During the war, Wayne was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with four bronze stars, Vietnam Service Medal with 1960 device, and two overseas bars.

Wayne returned stateside to earn his college degree and worked for Wood Structures, Fiber Materials, and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for over 30 years before his retirement in 2007. Wayne enjoyed working on his 1984 Z-28 Camaro named "Poki – Z," gardening in the spring and summer, decorating and entertaining every holiday, playing cards, and most of all playing with and seeing his grandchildren.

Wayne was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Ronald Leach and Frederic Leach.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Cheryl Kirk-Leach of Biddeford, Maine; daughter, Lisa Leach-Parasram of Houston, Texas; son, Timothy Leach of Scarborough, Maine; three stepchildren, William Kirk of Sanford, Maine, Patricia Kirk-Anderson of Saco, Maine, and James Kirk of Biddeford, Maine; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Wayne was known for his quick wit, sense of humor, and willingness to help others. He will be greatly missed.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Interment to follow at Arundel Cemetery, Kennebunkport.

Donations may be made in Wayne's name to the Travis Mills Foundation, 89 Water St., Hallowell, ME 04347 or online at www.travismills.org or the Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Wayne's Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.