SOUTH CHARELSTON, S.C. - William Ben Munford, 75, of North Charleston, S.C. and formerly of Saco, Maine, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. He was born March 3, 1944 in Biddeford, Maine to the late Edwin E. and Vera Rogers Munford.



He worked as a purchasing agent for General Engineering Labs for 32 years, working until his illness did not allow him to work. In his spare time, Ben enjoyed playing golf, doing woodwork, watching John Wayne movies, and watching the Boston Red Sox, and was a lifetime member of the Saco (Maine) Elks Lodge



Ben is survived by his wife, Betty Norrad Munford; a son, Darren W (Melissa) Munford, two daughters, Darlene (Michael) Yon and Debra (Eric) Battista; seven grandchildren, Ross and Cameron Munford, Ernesto and Michael Castillo, Dylan Yon, Benjamin and Isabella Battista; two great-granddaughters, Gabriella and Kinley Castillo; one sister, Noreen (Don) Hanson; and his dog, Yaz.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edwin E. Munford, Jr., two sisters, Darleen Munford and Faye Bunker, and his beloved dogs, Midnight and Fenway.



The family will receive friends Friday evening, Oct. 4, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Ave., in North Charleston.



A funeral service will be held Saturday morning, Oct. 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with entombment following in Carolina Memorial Park, with Rev. Bryan Ayers officiating.



