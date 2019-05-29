ARUNDEL - William G Mosher, Jr., 88 years, a longtime resident of Kennebunk, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his daughter's home in Arundel after brief illness.

William was born in Cape Porpoise, Maine on Jan. 29, 1931 a son of William G. and Sarah Etta (Palmer) Mosher, Sr.

William graduated from Kennebunk High School in the Class of 1949. He served with U.S. Army in Korean War.

William was longtime property management for many years. He also delivery several newspapers for over 50 years. He also was caretaker of Hope Cemetery for over 40 years.

William enjoyed raised animals, bird watching, spending time with family and his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Marilyn Wildes Mosher, who died on Oct. 5, 2018, his daughter Sheryl Mosher, two brothers Raymond Mosher and Richard Mosher and four sisters Thelma Thurlow, Grace Williamson, Pauline Irons and Patricia Thompson.

He is survived by his son Joseph W. Mosher and his wife Lori of Kennebunk, two daughters Vanessa A Pargellis and her husband Greg of Kennebunk and Dawn M. Jewett and her husband William of Arundel and two sisters Beverly Swain of Gilford, New Hampshire and Dolores Reading of Kennebunk, seven grandchildren Amanda Mosher, Leah Mosher, Zachary Jewett, Nathaniel Jewett, William Pargellis, Gabriel Jewett and Benjamin Pargellis.

Graveside service with Military honors will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Arundel Cemetery North Street, Kennebunkport, Maine with Reverend Carolyn Lambert officiating.

Should friends desire memorial donation may be made to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital 22 Bramhall St. Portland, Maine 04102 in Mr. Mosher 's memory.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit William 's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.