BIDDEFORD - William J. Keraghan, Jr., 84, of Biddeford, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Southridge Living and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born April 29, 1935 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, a son of Willian J. and Mabel (Bodenrader) Keraghan, Sr. and was educated there.

William served in the U.S. Army after the Korean War. He was a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne from 1954 to 1957.

On July 2, 1958 he married Carol A. Lovette at St. Mary's Church in Lawrence.

He had worked as a foreman and supervisor at Cardinal Shoe in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Nike Shoe in Saco, Berwick Shoe Co., and Sebago Moc in Westbrook, retiring in 2000. In his retirement he worked at Shaw's in Sanford.

William enjoyed the outdoors fishing and camping. He was especially fond of the time spent with his children and grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his son, William J. Keraghan III in 1992, his wife of 39 years, Carol in 1997, and his son-in-law Felix Neault in 2018.

He is survived by three daughters: Cheryl M. Cote and husband Jeffrey of Buxton, Brenda L. Neault of Old Orchard Beach and Diane Keraghan of Dayton; a son Kevin J. Keraghan of Old Orchard Beach; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; seven brothers and sisters; Anna Rivard, his companion of 20 years of Biddeford; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of William may be made to: , New England Division, Inc., 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086.

To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.