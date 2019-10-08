Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne Georgette Souliere. View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Send Flowers Obituary

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. -



Yvonne Georgette Souliere passed away on Sept. 16, 2019 in Sierra Vista, Ariz. after battling a long illness.



Born March 15, 1928 in Biddeford, she married her husband Joseph A. R. Souliere in 1944. They raised a family while traveling the world for over 30 years to countries like Germany, Greenland and several states from Maryland to Hawaii and others in between, before settling in Dexter, Maine after Joe's retirement from the US Air Force.



She was a devoted member of the Catholic Church and loved visiting and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She spoke fluent French and enjoyed vacationing to visit her family around the country. Yvonne and Joe eventually moved to Sierra Vista, Ariz.. They were married for 64 years.



She is survived by her five children, Raynald Souliere (wife Christine), Edward Souliere, Teresa (Souliere) Baud (husband Michael), Christina (Souliere) Colleary, and James Souliere (wife Becky); her brothers and sisters Ralph Danis, Evelyn (Danis) Goulding, Roy Danis, Lois (Danis) Lefebvre, Diane (Danis) Zebron, and Harold Danis. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Jonathan, Jacqueline, Brent, Amanda, Eric, and Joseph; and four great-grandchildren, Justin, Sydney, Tyler, and Nathan. She was preceded in death by her birth parents, Yvonne and George Danis, her adopted parents, Alphonse and Emeline Bellavance, her brother Carle Danis, and her husband, Joseph A. R. Souliere.



Her family wishes to thank the medical and Casa de la Pas hospice staff, and the Beehive Assisted Living Center, who took care of her during her final days.



She will be buried at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at www.dav.org



