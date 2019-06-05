Services
Siettmann, Judith A. "Judy" (Nee Hastings) Passed away May 31, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Beloved wife of of 59 years to Daniel Siettmann. Loving mother of Kathryn Behling (Michael De Boer), and Elizabeth (Nikola) Basta. Proud grandmother of Danica. Further survived by her beloved dog Mikki, other relatives and friends. Memorial service Thursday, June 6. at 7:00PM at the funeral home chapel. Memorial gathering on Thursday from 5:00PM until time of service. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials to the or to the Wisconsin Humane Society. "Judy was an artistic soul, who loved gardening, and was a friend to animals. She carried her wry sense of humor and unwavering Irish spirit with her to the end. "
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019
