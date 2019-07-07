|
Lewis, Glenn Alexander Left us tragically after a car accident on July 3, 2019; he was born in Fox Point, Wisconsin on August 27th, 1962. Glenn was a devoted husband to Eliza (Sinclair) and beloved father of Chandler, McKenna, Hunter and Colin. The cherished brother of Robert Jr. (Cheryl), Jane (Terry) Rice, Sue (Brett) Lein, and David (Maureen), he was a wonderful brother-in-law of Stuart Sinclair (Susie) and Sherry (Jim) Buchanan and dear step-son of Peg Lewis. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Tess Lewis and mother-in-law Mimo Birckhead and father-in-law Ian Sinclair. Glenn was a fun-loving, kind, and selfless man who was dedicated to working hard for his family. For the past 11 years he was a Senior Business Development Executive for CleanPower. Glenn was a proud graduate of St. Eugene Grade School, Dominican High School, and UW-Oshkosh. Glenn was known by many neighbors for his passion for landscaping and helping others. His family and friends will deeply miss Glenn's deep laughter and his positive, easy going personality with which he handled the many challenges of life. Glenn's recent passion was to help build awareness for mental health issues as he traveled to the Marshfield Clinic to support building a Mental Health Wing. A Celebration of Life will be held at Life Church, W164 N11325 Squire Dr. Germantown on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The 82 Project Foundation's Glenn Lewis Memorial Fund.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019