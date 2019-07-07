Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexander Notice
Lewis, Glenn Alexander Left us tragically after a car accident on July 3, 2019; he was born in Fox Point, Wisconsin on August 27th, 1962. Glenn was a devoted husband to Eliza (Sinclair) and beloved father of Chandler, McKenna, Hunter and Colin. The cherished brother of Robert Jr. (Cheryl), Jane (Terry) Rice, Sue (Brett) Lein, and David (Maureen), he was a wonderful brother-in-law of Stuart Sinclair (Susie) and Sherry (Jim) Buchanan and dear step-son of Peg Lewis. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Tess Lewis and mother-in-law Mimo Birckhead and father-in-law Ian Sinclair. Glenn was a fun-loving, kind, and selfless man who was dedicated to working hard for his family. For the past 11 years he was a Senior Business Development Executive for CleanPower. Glenn was a proud graduate of St. Eugene Grade School, Dominican High School, and UW-Oshkosh. Glenn was known by many neighbors for his passion for landscaping and helping others. His family and friends will deeply miss Glenn's deep laughter and his positive, easy going personality with which he handled the many challenges of life. Glenn's recent passion was to help build awareness for mental health issues as he traveled to the Marshfield Clinic to support building a Mental Health Wing. A Celebration of Life will be held at Life Church, W164 N11325 Squire Dr. Germantown on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The 82 Project Foundation's Glenn Lewis Memorial Fund.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
Download Now
jsonline