Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Margaret C. "Marge" Haas

Margaret C. "Marge" Haas Notice
Haas, Margaret C. "Marge" (Nee Piccoli) Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Age 81. Beloved wife of the late Theodore "Ted". Dear mother of Peggy (Steve) Denman, Mike (Laurie) Haas and Patty (Kevin) Brown. Loving grandmother of Jennifer Nowak and Mary Beth Rossman; Camille and Claire Haas; Kyle and Sean Brown; and one great-grandchild, Connor Rossman. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Marge is now reunited with Ted and the rest of the Piccoli Family. Visitation Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9:30am until time of Memorial Mass at 10:00am at ST. ALPHONSUS PARISH, 6060 W. Loomis Road, Greendale. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association or Allay Home & Hospice appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
