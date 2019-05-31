|
Lachenschmidt, Donald Born to eternal life May 27, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Betty Lachenschmidt. Loving father of Lynn (Jim) Chisholm, Brian (Sandy) Lachenschmidt, and Mary (Fred) Benkert. Proud grandfather "Bubba" of Michael Lachenschmidt, and Virginia (Billy Larenzo) Lachenschmidt. Special thanks to Synergy Home Care. Services Monday June 3, 2019 at 7 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME (3774 E Underwood Ave Cudahy). Visitation from 4 PM until time of Service. Private Interment. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the American Kidney Fund or appreciated. To receive this Obit/Directions text 1847617 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2019