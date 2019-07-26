Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Resources
More Obituaries for E.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

"Papa" E.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
"Papa" E. Notice
Younglove, Robert E. "Papa" Of Brookfield. Robert arrived on time April 11, 1933 and departed to destinations unknown on July 23, 2019 at the age of 86. He rejoined his beloved wife Louise, of 64 years, and his dear granddaughter Jennifer. Together they are chasing butterflies. Loving father of Claire L. (Dean E.) Goblirsch and Gary D. (Gail) Harvancik, who he considered a son. Dear grandpa of Jessica M. (Gregg) Burt, Robert M. (Dana) Goblirsch, Victoria L. (Mike) Rubocki, Courtney R. Harvancik, Jeremy D. Harvancik, Tim (Kathleen) Panagis and Katie Panagis. Great grandpa of Madisyn, Hannah, Charlotte and Gavin. Also survived by Cynthia, Justin and Kacy Ryan, other relatives and friends. Visitation on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield from 10:30 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Private family burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be deeply appreciated. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Crossroads Care Center of Pewaukee and Seasons Hospice for their special care.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline