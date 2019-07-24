Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Strehlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond F. "Duke" Strehlow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond F. "Duke" Strehlow Notice
Strehlow, Raymond F. "Duke" Long-time resident of Wauwatosa and Scottsdale, AZ. Passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 . Age 88. Beloved husband for 65 years of Eleanor (nee Reinhardt). Dear father of Susan (Ronald) Hoff and Steven (Julie) Strehlow. Loving grandfather of Laura Hoff, Christopher (Katie) Hoff, Kevin (Stephanie) Strehlow, Scott and Jeffrey Strehlow; and 7 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Jean (Jerry) Whalen and Joan Baldwin. Special thanks to his staff at Froedtert Hospital and Luther Manor for their compassion and care. Private services. Ray was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Korean War, graduated from Carroll College and was a long-time member of Bluemound Golf and Country Club.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline