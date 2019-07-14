Services
Lozano, Alberto Francisco Entered the Kingdom of Heaven on July 11, 2019. Devoted husband to Dilita for more than 60 years. Beloved father to Martha (Nick) Runge and their children Nichole and Joshua, Andres (Cristina) Lozano and their children Alejandro, Nicolo and Santiago, and Maria (Tom) Fenske and their children Zachary and Paulina. Great-grandfather of Grayson and Penelope. Born in Bogota, Colombia. Alberto was a retired Colonel of the Colombian army and a member of the first "Lancero" class (Colombia's special forces). He earned a degree in Economics from the University of Santo Tomas de Aquino. We thank Papi (Alberto) for his unending love and for the lessons he taught us. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Feerick Funeral Home, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon. Procession will immediately follow to Holy Family Catholic Church, corner of N Wildwood Ave and E Hampton Rd, where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 PM. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Alberto's name to the , N19 W24350 Riverwood Dr, Waukesha, WI 53188.
