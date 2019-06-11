|
Garbisch, "Jerry" Age 75. At rest with his Lord and Savior, June 9, 2019. Loving husband of Penny. Beloved father of Jeremy and Heather Garbisch, Jennifer (Don) Kohls, and Angela Howard. Proud grandpa of 7 grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, June 12th, 4 PM to 5 PM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd, Hales Corners. Service at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the animal shelter of your choice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2019