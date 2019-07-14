Services
Podolske, Warren Howard Passed away in the early morning of July 7th,2019 at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn (Mauer) Podolske and one daughter, Mary Ann Podolske. He is survived by his children, Betty Jane (Albert) Parrott, James Podolske and David (Lanore) Podolske, sister, Betty Ruth Podolske, grandchildren, Darlene (Rodney) Brown, Sharlene Parrott, Benjamin Podolske, Elayne Podolske and Jeremy Podolske and great-grandchildren, Blake and Carmen Brown. Also survived by relations and friends. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the funeral home with visitation from 2 pm to 6 pm and service at 6 pm. Private family interment will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
