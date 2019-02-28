|
Givings, James-Gaylord James-Gaylord (Jimmii) Givings passed away on February 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was 78 years old. Jimmii's many intellectual interests influenced both his belief in the spirit and the best of humankind. He truly believed that there is more that unites us than divides us, and he lived a life that reflected those values. Jimmii was born in Chicago, IL to parents James and Louise Givings and raised primarily by his grandmother, affectionately known as Granny, and her husband, Pops. It was a lively household full of many siblings, aunts, uncles, and cousins. In 1957, at the tender age of 17, Jimmii enlisted in the Army and was sent to train in Georgia. He served briefly stateside and was later stationed in Germany for about two years, rising through the ranks in Explosive Ordnance Disposal (E.O.D.). Beginning in the mid '60s, Jimmii quickly rose through the leadership ranks of the Civil Rights Movement in Milwaukee to become an influential and charismatic community organizer. He was often sought after by the press to comment on issues in the community and was instrumental in calming the riots of 1967. Jimmii was a protege of Lucius Walker and at the age of 26 succeeded Walker as executive director of Northcott Neighborhood House. Jimmii then turned to other interests, including several years as a consultant for the Social Development Commission (SDC) and the study of theology at Marquette University. In the 18 years that followed, Jimmii worked as a bus driver for the Milwaukee County Transit System. However, the role that he cherished most was that of proud father and grandfather. Jimmii worked to provide the best experiences and opportunities that he could for his children and grandchildren. He was very proud of their accomplishments and always encouraged them to be intellectually curious. He also reminded them that all people have more in common than not, and whenever possible, to build bridges across any differences. After a lengthy hospital stay and fighting as hard as he could, his condition took a sudden turn for the worse and we lost him on February 1, 2019. Jimmii passed away peacefully, surrounded hand-in-hand by his entire immediate family. Jimmii is survived by Faith, his wife and partner of 37 years, his beloved children Genhi (Tod), Marguerite, Theodore and John (Jessica), his cherished grandchildren (Kameris, Kameron, Elijah, DaMaria, Aden, Julius, Nathaniel, Jakari, Jeremiah, KaMari, Liliana & Tristan), siblings (Anna, Arlene, Barbara, Carolyn, William, Carrie & Donald), nieces (Maria (Ulysses), Sandy & Gaye), LaToya & Dovetta. His oldest son, Anthony, preceded him in death in 2005, as did his sister Royal and brother Bernard. A fund has been created to help cover expenses involved in providing learning experiences and opportunities for Jimmii's grandchildren. For details on how to contribute to the Jimmii Givings' Grandchildren's Fund, please contact Genhi Givings Bailey at [email protected]
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019