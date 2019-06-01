Services
Fisher, Robert Leslie "Tink" Robert Leslie "Tink" Fisher, age 81, of Green Bay, WI, and Ocala, FL passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 following an illness. Robert was appreciated and loved by his family and friends for his integrity, kind-heartedness, and deep, spiritual appreciation of life and family. He had a love for golf, environmental conservation, travel, and cartography. Robert treasured spending time with family. All who loved him will look for his spirit in the wind. Robert is survived by his wife Pam (Parins) Fisher of Green Bay, WI, and Ocala FL; sons Peter (Renee) Fisher of Wauwatosa, WI and John (Melissa) Fisher of Cottage Grove, WI; daughters Jody (Shawn) Figgins of Green Bay, WI, and Michelle (Jesse) Landwehr of Seattle, WA; brothers Terry (Trisha) Fisher and Tom (Heather) Fisher; grandchildren Andrew (Stephanie) Fisher, Brad (Allie) Fisher, Steve Fisher, Arabella and Quinn Fisher, Aaron and Connor Figgins, Alex Landwehr, Benjamin Hamilton; great-grandchildren Isabella and Lola Fisher, and honorary grandchildren of the heart, Caroline and Aiko Parins-Fukuchi. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Jean (Berkan) Fisher and his former wife Mary (Andrews) Fisher. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a sharing of memories to follow. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
