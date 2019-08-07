Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Lillian Notice
Poull (Cychosz), Lillian (Nee Bronk) Passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Paul Cychosz and the late Richard Poull. Loving mother of Andrea Cychosz, William (Gina) Poull and the late Charles (Judy) Poull. Preceded in death by her sisters and brothers. Further survived by nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Lillian enjoyed knitting, dancing, was very devoted to her prayer life, and was an avid Brewer fan. Member of Galloway, Wisconsin Rosary Society. Lillian's family wishes to thank the staff at Autumn Lake Healthcare and Heartland Hospice for their care. Visitation on Monday, August 12, 2019 at SAINT VERONICA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 353 E. Norwich Street, Milwaukee from 9:30am to 10:45am followed by the Funeral Mass at 11am. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2019
