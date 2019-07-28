Resources
Jacob M. "Jake" Klimpl

Jacob M. "Jake" Klimpl Notice
Klimpl, Jacob M. "Jake" Age 30 - Found Everlasting Peace, June 24, 2019 Dearly loved son of Christine Sinden-Minor (Jared Minor) and Michael Klimpl (Zosia), Brother of Sam Klimpl. He will be deeply missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. Jake grew up in Milwaukee, but found a loving home in Prescott, Arizona in recent years. A celebration of his life took place in Prescott in July. Jake will always be remembered for his love of family and friends, his determination, and his great sense of humor. ~Rest in Peace - You are forever in our Hearts~
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019
