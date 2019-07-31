Resources
Hoffman, Anna Marie "Annie" (Nee O'Neil) passed away Mon., July 29th. Annie is survived by her children Catherine Hoffman, Gary (Cathy) Hoffman, grandchildren Terry (Phil) Vincevineus, Kevin, Richard, Maggie and Tom Hoffman and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Leonard, sons William and Mark and grandson Robert Hoffman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Fri., Aug. 2nd, 5:30 PM at St. John XXIII Catholic Church - Immaculate Conception Church. Visitation from 3:00 PM until the time of service at 5:30 PM. See www.eernissefuneralhome.com for full obituary. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE Port Washington - 262-284-2601
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019
