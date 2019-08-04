|
|
Schaff-Wyrwas, Patricia "Pat" (Nee Schaff) Almost 81 years old, soared with the angels on July 19, 2019 after 4 1/2 years of numerous illnesses. Pat was preceded by her parents Steven and Frances (Nagel) Schaff and nephew Dan Meinholz. Survived by husband David Wyrwas of 38 years; step children Kathleen Wyrwas; Dr Tony & Lori Wyrwas; sister Judy Plant (Richard); sister Dolores Meinholz (Jack); brother Richard & Nancy Schaff; nephews Michael and Tom Plant; Steven (Nikki) Meinholz; nieces Mary (Plant) O'Malley, Sara (Schaff) Ritchie and other relatives & friends. Pat never missed remembering relatives and friends with handwritten greeting cards that usually ended in "Peace". Pat grew up in West Allis, WI and graduated from St Rita Elementary. Graduated from Alverno College, Milwaukee with a teaching degree. She taught for 20 years as a nun with School Sisters of St Francis. She then spent 3 summers earning a Master's Degree in Guidance & Counseling from Univ of Denver, CO. She retired after 32 years from Germantown, WI Guidance Department. She was advisor to Junior Class & then Student Counsel; initiated student Career Day; was one of early organizers of now Germantown Community Scholarship Fund. She was a great representative of the ideal student counselor. She spent 11 years as chaperone at the Wisconsin State Fair for the Fairest of the Fair. Pat's wish after retirement was to visit our National Parks traveling via air or car, doing so until 2014. Visitation will be at the FUNERAL HOME in Menomonee Falls on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 AM until Prayer Service at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, 1001 E 101st Kansas City, MO 64131 or online at [email protected] would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019