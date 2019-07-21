|
Norton, Patricia Stanford Passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019 in her home of 64 years in Whitefish Bay, WI. She was 94. Pat was born on March 7, 1925 in Milwaukee, WI to her parents, Robert and Marie Fuhr Stanford. She graduated from Whitefish Bay High School in 1942 and graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in Art in 1947. She married James L. Norton, DO in 1949. The Nortons moved to Whitefish Bay in 1950 and raised a family of four children. Jim and Pat were married 63 years. Pat was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her passion was for the arts, painting and pottery. She was an avid book reader and she belonged to a book club made up of dear friends. Pat also played bridge several times each month where the games were often interrupted with bouts of laughter. Pat is survived by daughter Jamie, as well as three sons, Robert (Berdine), William (Lori) and Philip (Erica) along with her Sister-In-Law Gloria Stanford and 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband James (died January 30, 2012) and brother William A. Stanford (died November 8, 2014). A Mass at St. Monica's Church, Whitefish Bay, WI will have a special mention of Patricia on Thursday, September 12th at 7AM. An informal Memorial Open House will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, from 1PM to 4PM at her home; 5537 North Berkeley Blvd, Whitefish Bay. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Pat's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Autism Speaks Charity: https://www.autismspeaks .org/wisconsin
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019