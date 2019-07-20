Resources
Carr, Chrisopher T.W. "Chris" Chris passed away suddenly June 22, 2019 of an apparent heart attack. He was 45. He is survived by his mother Carlene (Grezenski) Carr (Tom Van Eeckhout), Tenakee Springs, AK, his grandfather Carl Grezenski, Sr., West Allis, WI, sister Cornell Carr-Schumerth (Dale,) Appleton, WI uncles Carl Grezenski, Jr., South Milwaukee, WI and James Grezenski, West Allis, WI aunts Patricia (Grezenski) Jawort (Dean), Menasha, WI, Abby (Hoyord) Parks (Dan Skolnik), Madison, WI, his niece Sophia Isabell Schumerth, Appleton, WI, cousins Stacy Jawort, Appleton and Jodi (Jawort) Martin (Trevor) Menasha and numerous friends and relatives. Chris was preceded in death by his father Thomas W. Carr, grandmother Betty Jane (Hintz-Grezenski) Piehl, grandparents Dorothy (Brandenburg) and Jerry Grabowski. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor Saturday, August 3rd 2-6:00 PM at Pat's Oak Manor - 1804 15th Ave., South Milwaukee, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 20 to July 21, 2019
