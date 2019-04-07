Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
For more information about
Mary Pancoast
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pancoast
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Virginia "Polly" Pancoast

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary Virginia "Polly" Pancoast Notice
Pancoast, Mary Virginia "Polly" (nee Riter) Passed away peacefully at Newcastle Place in Mequon, Wisconsin, on March 27, 2019, at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chucker" E. Pancoast III, and will be lovingly remembered by her three children, Beth (Jim) Baxter, Chip (Sue) Pancoast, and Stacy (Annie) Pancoast; her sister, Patricia "Patty" Lander; her brother, Bankson "Ted" Riter; her grandchildren, Anna (Dave) Kirk, Sarah (Casey) Flanagan, Emily (Vasily) Pancoast and Liz Pancoast; her great-grandchildren, Josie Flanagan, Jerzy Kirk and Benjamin Kirk; and her 11 nieces and nephews. Polly was born on February 5, 1925, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. For 77 years she called Pennsylvania home, as it was not only where she lived, but where many of her life's greatest milestones took place: it was where she grew up, graduated from The Agnes Irwin School, fell in love with a handsome navy pilot, got married, and raised 3 children. It is also where, after 56 years of marriage, she buried her husband (at Washington Memorial Chapel Valley Forge). In 2002, she moved to Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin to be closer to her children. She bought a house and made it her home, became a member of Christ Church Episcopal, and lived happily within her new community for 11 years with her beloved dog, Danny, and her cat, aptly named, William Penn "Will". In 2013, Polly moved to Newcastle Place in Mequon, Wisconsin. She was ever so appreciative of the support she received there, which allowed her to maintain her sense of independence up until the time of her death. Polly was an avid reader, a fierce crossword puzzler, and a talented needlepointer. She was a diehard sports fan, cheering loudly for the Eagles, the Packers, the Phillies and the Brewers. She had a quick wit, played a mean hand of gin rummy, and enjoyed a well-made Bloody Mary. Whether at home in Pennsylvania or Wisconsin, or spending time on the dock at her Squam Lake vacation house, at "The Door County House," or in her sons' home state of Colorado, her greatest joy in life was the company and warmth of her family. By Polly's request, a private family memorial will be held at a later date. A special thank you to Dr. John Sanidas, M.D. (Madison Medical Affiliates) and the staff at Newcastle Place (especially Bonnie Jeglum) for their extraordinary care and heartfelt support. In memory of Polly, contributions may be made to Christ Church Episcopal, 5655 N. Lake Dr., Whitefish Bay, WI 53217.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
Download Now