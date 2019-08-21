Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
171 North Royal Avenue
Belgium, WI 53004
(262) 285-4141
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Eernisse Funeral Home
171 North Royal Avenue
Belgium, WI 53004
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Eernisse Funeral Home
171 North Royal Avenue
Belgium, WI 53004
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for A. Charles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. Charles


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
A. Charles Notice
Ostermann, Charles A. of Belgium passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 7, 1929 to Charles and Clara (nee Reinke) Ostermann. He married Marilyn Nigh on September 8, 1951 and together they had three sons. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00PM on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Eernisse Funeral Home (171 N. Royal Ave. Belgium, WI 53004) Visitation will be at the FUNERAL HOME from 10:30AM until the time of service. Chuck will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lake Church. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE 262-285-4141 BELGIUM, WI eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of A.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline