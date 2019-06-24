Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
3200 South Herman Street
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
3200 South Herman Street
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
A. Darrell Schwoch Notice
Long-time resident of Brookfield and recently of Milwaukee, died peacefully Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the age of 88 after a brief illness. He was born in Port Washington, graduated from Whitefish Bay High School, and co-owned and operated downtown Milwaukee printing businesses Litho Products Co. Inc. and Pronto Print for more than 40 years before his retirement. A skilled and dedicated athlete, he was a medal-winning speed skater in his youth, an expert skier, a state-ranked tennis player through much of his adulthood, and founding president of the Brookfield Tennis Club. He also excelled at games of mental skill such as chess and sheepshead, much to the frustration of family and friends over whom he triumphed regularly. Unfailingly gregarious and jovial, his wit and his caring will be missed by the many who knew and loved him.

Darrell is survived by his son and pal Robert, of Milwaukee. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Luciana, dear brother Glenn, and cherished son-in-law Hal Koenig.

Memorial Visitation THURSDAY, June 27, 2019 from 4:30 P.M.-6:00 P.M. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 3200 South Herman Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Memorial Service at 6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Easter Seals Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2019
