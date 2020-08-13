A. Diane Roskopf
Germantown - (nee Wick) Born into eternal life August 12, 2020 at the age of 86. Diane passed away peacefully at home with family at her side. Beloved wife of Anthony, loving mother of Jeffrey (Geralyn), Gary (Pamela), Sue (David) Picard, Brian, and Mary (Brett) Suhorepetz, cherished grandmother of Gregory (Kim), Jessica (Mike), Cory (Liz), Kristin (Alex), Jessica (Ben), Kelly, Ethan and Hannah and great-grandmother of Philipp, Maddie, Isabella and Benjamin. Further survived by many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her sister Jeanette (Ray) Jonen.
Visitation at FUNERAL HOME Thursday, August 20 from 4:00 PM until the time of Vigil Service at 6:45 PM with private Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Mary Parish. Entombment at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to a charity of your choice
.