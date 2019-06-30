|
Kaczkowski, Elizabeth A. "Betty Ann" (Nee Fleischmann) Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, June 25, 2019, age 78 years. Beloved wife of the late Timothy. Loving mother of Andrew (Lourdes) Kaczkowski and Ann (Mark) Gerrits. Proud grandmother of Mariko, Vaughan and Cyrus Kaczkowski, Josephine and Kylie Kaczkowski Dake and Maxwell Dake. Dear sister of Margaret (William) Schulz and sister-in-law of Fr. Conrad Kaczkowski and Pricilla (Gerald) Kujawa. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, July 5, 2019 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church - formerly Mary Queen of Heaven (2322 S. 106th St.) 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Retired employee of Catholic Charities. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness, Research and Support (metavivor.org) appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019