Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
(414) 744-7377
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for A. Ernest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. Ernest

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
A. Ernest Notice
Scheidegger, Ernest A. of Cudahy, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019, age 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Ruth (nee Zaborski). Dear father of Gary (Darlene) and Alan (Bonnie). Dear brother of Mary Schurrer. Brother-in-law of Alice Mijal. Loving grandfather of Andy (Michelle) and Dan (Kelley) Scheidegger and Sidney Kimpfbeck. Great-grandfather of Brynn, Zachary, Evelynn, Jack, Jacob, Josie and Jude. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday August 29, from 9:30 AM - 11 AM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy WI 53110, with Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment with Military Honor's will follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rides & Reins Therapeutic Riding Center (ridesandreins.org) would be appreciated. To receive this obit / directions, text 1856011 to 414 301-6422.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of A.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline