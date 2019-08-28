|
Scheidegger, Ernest A. of Cudahy, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019, age 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Ruth (nee Zaborski). Dear father of Gary (Darlene) and Alan (Bonnie). Dear brother of Mary Schurrer. Brother-in-law of Alice Mijal. Loving grandfather of Andy (Michelle) and Dan (Kelley) Scheidegger and Sidney Kimpfbeck. Great-grandfather of Brynn, Zachary, Evelynn, Jack, Jacob, Josie and Jude. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday August 29, from 9:30 AM - 11 AM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy WI 53110, with Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment with Military Honor's will follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rides & Reins Therapeutic Riding Center (ridesandreins.org) would be appreciated. To receive this obit / directions, text 1856011 to 414 301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019