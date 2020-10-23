1/1
A. Fermin "Monty" Montezon
A. Fermin Montezon "Monty"

Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 95. His children and grandchildren were able to visit him the week before he passed. The family is enormously grateful for the staff and caretakers at Alexian Village Courtyard apartments and Horizon Hospice.

Loving husband of Luella Montezon, who predeceased him last year just shy of their 70th wedding anniversary. Beloved father of Allan (Stephanie) Montezon, Judy (the late Greg) Klofta, Gregory (Michelle Halaska) Montezon, and Christopher (Lori) Montezon. Cherished granddad of Chris (Patrick), Alex, Nick Montezon, Matthew Klofta, Elizabeth (Lana) Ozminkowski and Steven (Laura) Ozminkowski. Cherished great-granddad of Maggie Aumann Montezon. Further survived by his many relatives and friends.

Monty was a World War II veteran, member of VFW and supporter of Disabled American Veterans. A devout Roman Catholic, he drew comfort from daily readings of Jesus Calling. He was a devoted husband who cherished his role as a father. He had two different, successful careers. He retired when he was 78 years from a second career as a respected and trusted broker with R.W.Baird in West Bend.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on FRIDAY, October 30th at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 3100 W. Parnell Ave. Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. In the spirit of keeping our loved ones safe and healthy, the service will also be streamed through the funeral home's website. Please find the streaming link on his obituary. Masks and social distancing are expected for those attending the service at the church.

The family will have a private inurnment service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alexian Village Employees Fund, 9301 N. 76th St., Milwaukee, WI 53223.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
