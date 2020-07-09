A. Kay WeaverBrookfield - passed away peacefully at Froedtert Memorial Hospital on July 6th, 2020.Kay was born on April 1, 1935, in Jackson, Michigan, and was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Kenneth W. Weaver in 2000.Kay was the adored mother of Ken (Rhonda) Weaver, Sharon (Jack) Cerjance, Karen (Mark) Spindler, and Christine (Benjamin) Harned. Loving Grandmother to Claudia (Bill) Huskey, Elizabeth (Crosby) Scofield, Katharine Weaver, Timothy Cerjance, Scott (Kimberly) Spindler, Nicholas Weaver, Jennifer (Nick) Lien, Michael Cerjance, Matthew Cerjance, and Jackson Harned.And to her delight, she had 5 great-grandchildren. William, Jack, Reggins, Grace, and Crosby.Loving sister to Joyce Beckwith; and will be further missed by many nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.Preceded by death by her father Burr Henry Brooks, her mother Neva Vandervelde, and her beloved sisters Florence Magill and Frances Moore.Kay treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Granny.She volunteered many years as a leader for Junior achievement and was an avid supporter of the Boys and Girl Scouts of America. She was a proud troop leader for her son and daughters. Kay was a Realtor for over 50 years. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her smile. She made friends easily and her clients at First Weber would soon become friends. She helped many generations in the same family find their dream home.Kay loved to travel and had been to countless countries and on many adventures. She enjoyed family cruises and spending the winter months in Florida. She also loved the theater and frequented it often. This included the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts and the Sunset Playhouse.A celebration of life will be held later that is to be determined.In lieu of flowers donations to the Sharon Wilson Center for the Arts would be appreciated.