Schiedemeyer, Kenneth A. Born to Eternal Life July 12, 2019, age 52 years. Beloved husband for 27 years to Terri (nee Andreasen). Amazing father of Kyle, Jacob and Sarah. Son of Jim and Lori Schiedemeyer. Brother of Kathy (Bob) Bonesho. Son-in-law of Jack and Shirley Jasperson. Brother-in-law of Steve (Jen) Andreasen. Uncle of Petra, Bryce, Bailey, Ben, Nate, Lexy, Sam and Tyler. Preceded in death by his brother-in-law Scott Andreasen. Further survived by many close relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, July 17th at CHRIST OUR SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH, N59 W22476 Silver Spring Drive, Sussex from 2:00 - 5:45pm followed by a Funeral Service at 6:00 pm. If desired memorials to the family are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019