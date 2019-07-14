Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:45 PM
CHRIST OUR SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH
N59 W22476 Silver Spring Drive
Sussex, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
CHRIST OUR SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH
N59 W22476 Silver Spring Drive
Sussex, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for A. Kenneth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. Kenneth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
A. Kenneth Notice
Schiedemeyer, Kenneth A. Born to Eternal Life July 12, 2019, age 52 years. Beloved husband for 27 years to Terri (nee Andreasen). Amazing father of Kyle, Jacob and Sarah. Son of Jim and Lori Schiedemeyer. Brother of Kathy (Bob) Bonesho. Son-in-law of Jack and Shirley Jasperson. Brother-in-law of Steve (Jen) Andreasen. Uncle of Petra, Bryce, Bailey, Ben, Nate, Lexy, Sam and Tyler. Preceded in death by his brother-in-law Scott Andreasen. Further survived by many close relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, July 17th at CHRIST OUR SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH, N59 W22476 Silver Spring Drive, Sussex from 2:00 - 5:45pm followed by a Funeral Service at 6:00 pm. If desired memorials to the family are appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline