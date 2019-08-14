|
Plachinski, Lawrence A. Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the age of 71. Preceded in death by his parents Alois and Adaline, his brother Jimmy Plachinski and sister Leeann Wiedmeyer. Loving father to Nikki Plachinski, Katie (fiance Victor) Danowski and Becky Plachinski. Beloved grandpa to Danica, Savannah, Carissa and Madison. Dear brother to Jeffrey (Roberta), David, Russell (Pam), Pam Varga, and Peggy. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Lawrence was a lover of hunting and fishing and always had a special sense of humor no matter the situation. Visitation at the funeral home on Friday, August 16 from 4 to 7 PM with a service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019