Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for A. Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. Lawrence

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
A. Lawrence Notice
Plachinski, Lawrence A. Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the age of 71. Preceded in death by his parents Alois and Adaline, his brother Jimmy Plachinski and sister Leeann Wiedmeyer. Loving father to Nikki Plachinski, Katie (fiance Victor) Danowski and Becky Plachinski. Beloved grandpa to Danica, Savannah, Carissa and Madison. Dear brother to Jeffrey (Roberta), David, Russell (Pam), Pam Varga, and Peggy. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Lawrence was a lover of hunting and fishing and always had a special sense of humor no matter the situation. Visitation at the funeral home on Friday, August 16 from 4 to 7 PM with a service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the .

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of A.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline