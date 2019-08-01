|
|
Medina Borges, Miguel A. Reunited with his wife Carmen M. Ramos July 29, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Loving father of Maritza Jarosz, Nancy Rodriguez, Rosaura (Jose) Medina-Perez, Miguel (Elizabeth) Medina and Maria (Edwin) Medina Garcia. Further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, August 2 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM at ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME then to Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel for a Service at 1:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019