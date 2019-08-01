Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for A. Miguel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. Miguel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
A. Miguel Notice
Medina Borges, Miguel A. Reunited with his wife Carmen M. Ramos July 29, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Loving father of Maritza Jarosz, Nancy Rodriguez, Rosaura (Jose) Medina-Perez, Miguel (Elizabeth) Medina and Maria (Edwin) Medina Garcia. Further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, August 2 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM at ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME then to Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel for a Service at 1:00 PM.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of A.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline