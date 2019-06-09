Services
A. "Bud" Robert

Kebbekus, M.D., Robert "Bud" A. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, doctor, diagnostician, mentor, listener, beloved patriarch, veteran and friend, died June 6, 2019. He was 94. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at First Congregational Church, 1511 Church Street, Wauwatosa from 1 PM until the time of Memorial Service at 2 PM, followed by light refreshments. Full obituary can be found at: https://www.schmidtandbartelt.com/obituaries. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to First Congregational Church, Lutheran Home Memory Care Unit or Cure Alzheimer's Fund: https://curealz.org/giving/donate/

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
