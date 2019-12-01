|
Aaron Jamieson
Milwaukee - Aaron John Jamieson, 49, Milwaukee, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, after a short and spirited battle with cancer.
Aaron was born on October 2, 1970 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to John and Maureen Jamieson. Aaron was a true bon vivant. His three great gifts to the world were his big heart, his perfectly timed sense of humor, and his amazing culinary sensibilities.
Aaron was a loving father to and is survived by his three children, Madeleine, Amelia, and Ian. He also is survived by his brothers, Anton and Raymond. Additionally, he was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Aaron worked in the health care industry, and earned the friendship of countless co-workers and patients with his caring manner and good humor in the face of life's challenges.
Aaron is preceded in death by his mother and father, Maureen and John Jamieson, and both sets of his grandparents.
The family is planning a private memorial service. Contributions in memory of Aaron can be made to Team AJ at the 's West Bend , at: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR/RelayForLife/RFLCY20NOR?team_id=2522347&pg=team&fr_id=97045
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2019