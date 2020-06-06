Aaron S. BursakPassed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at age 72. Survived by his wife, Gail and children, Stephanie (Daniel Den Hoed) Bursak and Adam Bursak. Proud grandpa of Arthur and Miles. Dear brother of Joel Bursak. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Private services will be held.Aaron was Balloony the Clown and active with L.A.F.T. He was an avid cribbage player. Aaron retired from the Post Office.