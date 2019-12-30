|
Dr. Abbas Husayn Hamdani
1926-2019
Abbas Hamdani passed peacefully at home with his family by his side on December 23, 2019. He was laid to rest on Thursday December 26, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Zubeda Hamdani in 2015, and daughter Amal in 1994. He is survived by his daughter Sumaiya, and grandchildren Ali Hamdani-Shaw, Anisa Hamdani-Shaw Conde, and Zahra Hamdani.
Abbas Hamdani was born on August 11, 1926 in Surat, India, into a family of religious scholars. He was educated in India, receiving his B.A. with Honors from Bombay University in 1945, his LL.B. from same in 1947, and his Ph.D. from the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London in 1950. After teaching in Pakistan from 1951-1962, and at the American University in Cairo from 1962-1969, he was invited to teach at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1969 and then appointed to the faculty in the History Department at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1970. He retired from UWM in 2001, and moved to Florida, where he enjoyed retirement with his wife until her passing. His last years were spent with his daughter and granddaughter in Bethesda MD.
Abbas Hamdani taught Middle East and Islamic history at UWM, and published widely in the fields of Islamic history and philosophy; Islamic perspectives on the Voyages of New World Discovery; and current events as they related to the Middle East and Islamic world. Hamdani was instrumental in developing programs in his field and related areas. At UWM he helped to establish and chair committees in Middle East and North African Studies, and in Comparative Religions. He also helped found the American Institute of Yemeni Studies, the Middle East Medievalists, and was active in the Middle East Studies Association. He received numerous grants from the Fulbright Foundation, American Research Center in Egypt and Institute of Ismaili Studies in London. Eager to connect with the community he lived in, he worked to enhance coverage of Middle East history in Wisconsin high schools; participated in interfaith dialogue; and gave talks on Arab-American affairs. His service in all these areas was recognized by Distinguished Service and Teaching Awards at UWM, Educator of the Year Award and Service awards from the Indian Student Association at UWM and Pakistan Cultural Association of Milwaukee, distinguished Arab-American for Wisconsin by the National Association of Arab Americans, Distinguished Service award from the Middle East Medievalists, and Distinguished Scholar of the Year Award from the Wisconsin Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies. His contribution to interfaith dialogue is addressed in the forthcoming Interfaith Engagement in Milwaukee (Marquette University Press).
A man of charm and impressive erudition, Abbas Hamdani was beloved by family, students, colleagues and fellow scholars, and the many friends he made over a long and eventful life. He was a devoted husband and father, an unflagging support for many family members, an inspiring teacher for legions of students, a willing and generous collaborator for many scholars. He embraced the cause of justice and the oppressed throughout his life, which on becoming an American, he pursued through active civic engagement and community activism. He was a poet, a lover of music, the beauties of which he imparted to his children. He was a generous and kind man, meticulous in corresponding with all he knew through letters and cards. He was in short, a man of virtue, erudition and service to others and will be greatly missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020