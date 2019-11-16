|
Abbot Andrew Garber, O.S.B
Abbot Andrew Garber, O.S.B., 91, of Conception, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Stephen's Infirmary at Conception Abbey, Conception, Missouri. Abbot Andrew was born on October 28, 1928 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania to the late Ferdinand and Martha (Klinkhamer) Garber. He was a graduate of St. John's Military Academy,
Washington, DC. He professed as a monk of St. Benedict Abbey, Benet Lake, Wisconsin, on September 8, 1952. He was ordained May 26, 1956, and eventually was elected the second Abbot of St. Benedict Abbey on March 11, 1964. He resigned as Abbot on May 21, 1974. Other assignments include
hospital chaplaincies in Illinois and Indiana, and pastor of parishes in Illinois and Wisconsin. He moved to Conception Abbey in 2016, where he resided in the Abbey's infirmary.
Abbot Andrew is survived by his monastic community; one brother, Raymond Garber, Surprise, AZ; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until 11:00AM Tuesday November 19, 2019 at St. Benedict's Abbey 12605 244th. Ave., Benet Lake, WI,, with Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00AM. Interment will follow in St. Benedict Abbey Cemetery, Benet Lake, Wisconsin. Arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. Please sign the online guest book for Abbot Andrew Garber at www.strangfh.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019