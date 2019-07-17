|
Meihsner, Abigail P. Age 18 years. Born to eternal life July 13, 2019. Beloved daughter of David and Angela (nee Rosandich). Dear sister of Alexander. Loving granddaughter of Reinhard "Hardy" and Janice Meihsner. Further survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins other family and many friends. The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, July 19 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, N36 W24130 Pewaukee Road, Pewaukee from 4:00 PM until a Celebration of Abby's Life and Memorial Services at 6:00 PM. Memorials appreciated to the MAAC Fund. A special thank you to family and friends for their prayers and support, and the doctors, nurses and staff at Milwaukee Children's Hospital for their compassionate care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019