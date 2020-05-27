Ada Kraft
Ada Kraft

Shorewood - (Nee Shapiro) Passed away on May 26, 2020 at the age of 98. Loving wife of the late Louis Kraft. Cherished mother of Harry, Debra (Jeff Fleming) and the late Dennis (the late Mary Ellen) Kraft. Proud grandmother of David (Vicki) Kraft, Jennifer (Colin) Whittier and Jamie (significant other Jim Croswell) Rose and great-grandmother of Connor Kraft, Sydney Kraft and Lily Whittier.

Private burial at Racine Jewish Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the charity of your choice appreciated.









Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
