Adam Arthur Skraucevs
- - Age 40 years passed unexpectedly on Saturday August 31st, 2019. Adam was born on January 24th, 1979 in Kansas City, Kansas to Peteris and Denise Skraucevs. Adam was preceded in death by his father, Peteris. He is survived by his two children , Abigail and Kody, his mother Denise, his siblings, Jess (Bonnie) Curry, Leah (Ron) Loing, and Dereck. Further survived by nieces, nephews, and many more family and friends. Adam had a love for loud music, fishing, biking, and spending time with his family and friends. Private services were held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019