Adam John Schkeryantz
Adam John Schkeryantz

Born August 15, 1999, Age 21 yrs.

Adam's Lord and Savior took him Home peacefully too soon for us, but at just the right time according to God's plan.

Dear son of Mark Schkeryantz and Barbara J. (Kenneth) Hausch. Beloved brother of Angela (Christopher) Perry and Samantha Slater. New step-brother of Cameron and Brendan Hausch. Loving "Uncle!" to James, Madilyn & Simon; Zack & baby Charlie, who knew him for just 5 short months. Further survived by his Papa, Harold Potterton, many aunties, uncles, cousins, and new friends at WisHope. Special buddy of KC, B & BB; LBS, BP & BD. Preceded in death by his grandparents Joseph A. Schkeryantz & Barbara Araco (nee Dricken); Wesley Roloff & Minette Potterton (nee Quint).

Memorials appreciated to the family to be forwarded to 2 charities equally.

God knew Adam was too good and kind for this life on earth. He rescued him from the hurtful people who preyed on his anxiety issues. He may have been 21, but his family and God knew he was just a child at heart struggling to grow up in a cruel world.

Private Service to be Held.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
