Adam R. Biddle
Racine - April 24, 1984 - April 11, 2020
Adam Raymond Biddle, age 35, lost a 3-week battle with Coronavirus Disease (COVID - 19) at Ascension - SE Wisconsin Hospital Franklin Campus on Holy Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Adam was born in Racine on April 24, 1984. At 15, Adam began working at the family business, R & B Grinding, where he was currently the Quality Control Manager. This past August 17, 2019, Adam was united in marriage with Kelly Lynn Gudaitis. Surviving are his loving wife, Kelly Gudaitis; parents, Colleen (Mark) Kane & Ray (Sue) Biddle, Jr.; sisters, Cindy (Dan Ratzburg) Biddle, Emma Kane, Michaela (Ezequiel) Gutierrez, Natasha (Pablo Davalos) Keiser & Elaina Keiser; many other relatives & friends.
Services will be held once it is safe for our family & friends to gather to celebrate Adam's life. Please watch a future newspaper editions and /or visit the funeral home website for a confirmed memorial service date and time. In memory of Adam, consider a blood donation or offer a kind deed to someone in need. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Wisconsin Humane Society or a COVID-19 Relief Fund.
A heartfelt note of thanks to the entire staff of Ascension Hospital - Franklin for doing everything in their power in trying to save our dear Adam's life. May God bless and protect all of you!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020